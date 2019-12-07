A Washington woman was hurt Wednesday, Dec. 5, when the car she was driving was struck by a pickup.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Jacquelyn R. Bockting, 57, Washington, was driving a 2010 Ford Taurus eastbound on Highway 100 at Boeuf Creek Road at 5:40 p.m. when a 2016 Ford F-150, driven by John J. Eckert, 78, Washington, did not yield and turned into the path of the Bockting car.
The front of the Eckert truck struck the front of the Bockting car, the patrol said.
Bockting was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by New Haven ambulance. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.