Washington is taking steps to become a POW/MIA city.
Following in the footsteps of Franklin County, Mayor Sandy Lucy presented a resolution Monday night to Terry Sullentrup and a group of veterans stating the city seeks to become a POW/MIA city.
Sullentrup spoke at Monday’s meeting asking the city to consider seeking the designation. Sullentrup, a Vietnam veteran, was representing a group of area veteran groups, including the Korean War Veterans, American Legion Post 218 and Washington VFW Post 2661.
He spoke about the history of the POW/MIA designation and the importance of remembering those who are or were prisoners of war or missing in action.
Sullentrup said five people with connections to Washington were prisoners of war. One person’s remains still have never returned from a war, he said.
During a POW/MIA Museum board meeting in November 2018, held at Jefferson Barracks, Franklin County became the first county in the nation to be approved for the designation.
The POW/MIA city and county project is an extension of the POW/MIA Museum based at Jefferson Barracks in South St. Louis County. Other cities across the state have received the designation.
Sullentrup said the city will receive one free sign. Additional signs would cost $100. He said the veterans would like them placed in five areas entering town, just like the Purple Heart signs.
The area veterans asked the city two years ago about the designation, Sullentrup said. Because of staff changes, the issue was never brought to the council.
Monday night he requested action to get the project rolling.
Mayor Lucy responded immediately. She invited the large group of veterans up to the front of the meeting room and presented them with a resolution.
The resolution states that the city of Washington “wishes to join in honoring those men and women of the Armed Forces who were and remain missing in action or prisoners of war.”
The resolution was made part of the official records of the city.
Sullentrup said he will take the resolution to Jefferson Barracks soon and hopes to get a time line for when the signs could be installed. He thanked the city for its support.