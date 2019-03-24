Washington Smiles will host its ninth annual free Dental Day for Veterans Saturday, May 11, at 8 a.m. at 1111 E. Sixth St.
This event is offered to support the community in getting healthier, one smile at a time, according to Washington Smiles.
There is scientific evidence that oral infections increase a person’s risk for strokes, heart attacks, pre-term labor, as well as other systemic conditions.
Services to be offered include one professional cleaning, one composite filling or one extraction per veteran.
Volunteers from St. Louis and Springfield will be on hand to help.
Washington Smiles said the doctors and other team members volunteering spend months putting this event together with one goal in mind: to make our community healthier.
In addition, this event saves the community money by helping decrease emergency room visits due to toothaches.
Washington Smiles Complete Health Dentistry is owned and operated by Melissa Smith, DDS.
Along with her associates, Michael Frede, DDS, Aruna Rajagopalan, DDS, Dr. Martin Brunworth, DDS, and Jessica Scully, DDS, she has been able to offer free dental care to the community where she lives and is raising her family in.
Dr. Smith and her associates said they understand there is a need for dental care, and they also know the connection between a healthy mouth and a healthy body.
The free Dental Day is about creating complete wellness, starting with oral health, Smith said.
“Once again we are focusing on our local veterans this year to give back to those who have given so much for us,” she said.
The event is narcotic free; prescriptions for pain medication will not be given.
For more information and to schedule a free consultation prior to May 11, visit WashMoSmiles.com or call 636-239-6328.