The Washington School District is hosting several programs to observe Veterans Day.
Washington High School will host a breakfast for veterans at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the band room (Northington lobby entrance). A program will follow at 8:30 a.m. in the Blue Jay gymnasium.
Campbellton Elementary will hold a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 11 followed by a program at 8 a.m., and Washington West Elementary will have an evening program that same day at 6:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, Nov. 12, Marthasville Elementary will host a breakfast for veterans at 7 a.m. The program will begin at 8 a.m.
A total of nine programs were planned in all. The first one was held this past Thursday at Clearview Elementary. On Friday, Augusta Elementary, South Point Elementary, Labadie Elementary and Washington Middle School all held programs.