Due to road conditions and road temps predicted to drop as the day progresses, the Washington School District will dismiss early Monday, Nov. 11.
Elementary Schools and the Early Learning Center will dismiss at 11:30 a.m., followed by the Washington Middle School and High School at 12:15 p.m. Afternoon classes at Four Rivers Career Center are canceled.
Parents should make arrangements as required at the bus stops. Buses may run slow as they proceed cautiously.
The Veterans Day Assembly tonight at Washington West also is called off. There will be no after school Y Care.