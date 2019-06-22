Several St. Louis Blues Hockey fans had even more reason to celebrate after the Stanley Cup Finals when they made an appearance in celebratory commercial spotlights.
Danny Tobben of Washington has been a Blues fan since he was child and has been going to games his whole life. A season ticket holder, he attended 10 playoff games this year. Cheering on the Blues at the games led to an appearance in three commercials.
One of them is a five-minute video made by the St. Louis Blues that recaps the entire Stanley Cup run, and the same shot of Tobben also is used by Enterprise in a celebration commercial. Danny also is in the promotional video for game three against the Boston Bruins. In that video he appears with his wife, Rachel.
Danny said all of the footage for the commercials he appeared in was shot during the sixth game of the Western Conference Final against the San Jose Sharks, where the Blues pulled a 5-1 win and earned a spot in the championship series against the Bruins.
Danny and Rachel learned they were in the commercials when they saw them online.
The couple are avid Blues fans and their son, Petey, was born in late December, right before the Blues season took off.
“It’s been the most fun five months of being a hockey fan in my life,” Danny said.
Also in the Enterprise commercial are Ximena and Jordan Kriete of Washington. Ximena said the footage was from game three of the Stanley Cup finals, the first home game, when the Bruins beat the Blues 7-2.
Ximena said Jordan is the most die-hard fan of the family and the reason they appeared in the commercial. They had bought glass seats for the game and while the team didn’t win that night, the Krietes’ attendance and faith in the Blues certainly paid off.
Jordan, who is interning at Southwest Airlines in Dallas, flew back to St. Louis three weekends in a row to watch the games. “I’m so excited,” Jordan said. “I’ve been a Blues fan since I was a freshman in high school.”
Since the Blues won the Stanley Cup, Ximena said the family has watched the final game three times over again.
Ximena found out about the commercial through friends alerting her on social media.