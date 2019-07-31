The visit from the America in Bloom national judges was “stellar,” according to Sally Bocklage, Washington in Bloom co-chair.
“Washington certainly put its best foot forward,” she said. “The days of touring simply could not have gone better.”
Last week, Bruce Riggs and Jack Clasen, both national AIB judges, visited Washington to evaluate the town on its heritage, environmental effort, community vitality, urban forestry, floral display, landscape display and overall impression.
The judges toured all around Washington, including stops at the All-Abilities Playground, Miller-Post Nature Reserve, Washington Historical Society Museum, Iron Spike Train Musuem, Frick’s Meat Processing Plant, Washington Community Garden and other sites.
“They saw the good work of our city employees, our city council and how much volunteer time and talent was evident every step of the way,” said Bocklage. “They applauded the volunteers from all the civic groups and saw the excellent results.”
The judges utilized every minute through touring, she said, asking questions and providing input.
A formal evaluation will follow in early October. The AIB’s National Symposium and Awards Celebration will be held Oct. 3-5 in St. Charles, Ill.
Washington representatives planning to attend are Mayor Sandy Lucy, Wayne Dunker, Washington Parks Department director; Dave Wehmeyer, WIB co-chair; Bocklage, John Steffens, WIB; Josh Wargo, horticulturist/aborist; and Carolyn Witt, Washington Historic Preservation Commission.
Wehmeyer said this year’s tour was the best yet. Washington has been an AIB participant since 2011.
“We showed them great diversity in the tour,” said Wehmeyer. “They were very impressed by the milestones of local businesses and churches. Touring Frick’s (meat processing plant) and the (Missouri Meerschaum) corn cob pipe factory showed how well we embrace the old as well as the newer businesses.”
Next year’s theme is Embracing the Past and Enhancing the Future, and Washington will serve as host.
“We showed Bruce and Jack that we are already carrying out our theme for 2020,” he said.
Bocklage said the judges commended the city on its maintained cultural heritage.
Most notably, the judges were impressed with the renovated Washington Area Chamber of Commerce offices where they ate lunch during the tour Thursday. Bocklage noted the judges were duly amazed at the scope of the Washington Town & Country Fair.
The judges watched a video of people enjoying the Fair last year and were even given a 2019 Fair hat.
“Like many things in this amazing community, it truly showed the heart of Washington,” said Bocklage.
The retaining wall along Elm Street in Downtown Washington, with the mural sponsored by the Arts Council of Washington, specifically “wowed” the judges.
“They were impressed with the downtown and how clean our city looked,” said Wehmeyer. “They were equally impressed with the rest of the industrial park and the construction of the Melton facility.”
“It was very obvious that Washingtonians care deeply for our lovely city and its people,” Bocklage noted. “Thank you, Washington, for helping us roll out the red carpet for our honored guests.”
Bocklage attributes the success of the visit to city, Chamber, tourism and Fair officials, city and parks staffers; Weeding Wednesdays volunteers, Washington in Bloom steering committee members and many others who volunteered their time.
Both Riggs and Clasen had visited Washington as judges previously.
During the visit, Clasen noted that Washington is a model for the country. He said he hopes to see more downtown redevelopment in Washington in the future.
Riggs noted he would like to see more youth involved in the city in the future.
In addition to a written evaluation from the judges, the city will receive a special mention for what the judges deem to be an extraordinary project or program.
Other awards include population category winner, outstanding achievement award, special awards, community champion and YouTube video.