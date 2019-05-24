The Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex, set to open this Saturday, May 25, at 12:30 p.m., will offer new amenities this season.
Washington Parks Department Director Wayne Dunker said two years ago the pool began offering vending machines in place of a concession stand.
This year, high school juniors in the Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) Global Business and Entrepreneurship program at the Four Rivers Career Center will run the concession stand under the advisement of Cathy Jinkerson, Washington High School business department chair.
Dunker said the students will be in charge of ordering food, keeping the stand stocked and selling the items.
The students plan to offer hot dogs, brats, pizza, hot pretzels, nachos, popcorn, chips, candy, ice slushies, ice cream and beverages.
The parks department will have no part in the concession stand. The operation will be completely student-owned.
Also two years ago, the department stopped selling pool passes at the complex. Guests in need of a pass would have to visit the parks office before attending the pool.
This year, cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted for admission beginning Saturday.
The parks department also has added a porta potty near the leisure pool.
During a public forum held regarding a proposed new pool, community members expressed the need for the bathrooms to be located near where the smaller children play.
Dunker said it’s a hassle at the current pool for parents to take their child up to the bathhouse from the leisure pool. He said the porta potty will make it more convenient for guests.
Finishing Touches
The main pool has been filled with water and the leisure pool began being filled Tuesday.
Dunker said some tiles at the leisure pool had to be replaced due to weather over the winter.
The only things left to do at the pool before it opens is cleaning the bathhouse and setting up the chairs.
“We’re excited for the new season,” Dunker said. “We’re looking forward to a hopefully nice, dry summer.”
He noted the pool season last year was closed three weeks short due to a broken pump, which was replaced in February.
“We’ve done some improvements in the offseason,” Dunker said.
Special Events
The parks department will host a Flick-n-Float Thursday, July 18, as well as a Doggie Dip Monday, Aug. 12.
The Flick-n-Float will feature the movie, “Deep.”
Tot Time for children 7 and younger will begin in July. Senior Time for people 55 and over also will begin then.
Swim lessons will be offered throughout the season.
The pool will be open every day from 12:30 to 7 p.m. It will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 4, for the Washington Town & Country Fair Parade.
The season ends Sunday, Aug. 11.
Daily admission is $2.50 for children 11 and under, and $4 for anyone 12 and older. Individual and group season passes, as well as punch cards, may be purchased.
For more information, call the parks department at 636-390-1080 or visit the office located in the lower level at city hall.