The last day to cool off at the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex in Washington will be this Sunday, Aug. 11.
Normally the pool closes at 7 p.m., but this week with the Washington Town & Country Fair going on, the pool will close at 5 p.m.
The pool opened for the season May 25 and Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker said the first day went well.
Doggie Dip
The last event of the year at the pool will be held Monday, Aug. 12, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for dogs and their owners.
Dogs will enjoy the pool all to themselves during Doggie Dip.
They must follow their owner’s rules and be accompanied by an adult. Owners are responsible for any accidents.
Dogs and owners must be preregistered by Thursday, Aug. 8.