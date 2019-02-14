More than 1,500 surveys were completed by the public on a proposed new city pool in Washington.
At last week’s park board meeting, Parks Director Wayne Dunker said the survey officially closed Tuesday, Feb. 5.
The city’s pool consultant, Counsilman-Hunsaker, St. Louis, began the public engagement process in January.
“I’m working with George (Deines, project manager) through Counsilman-Hunsaker on the next step,” Dunker said.
Deines led a discussion about the pool last month at the Washington City Council Chambers. The online survey opened a couple of days later.
“I think it was a very good turnout for a survey,” Dunker told the park board.
Survey comments will be made public soon.
Public Forum
Approximately 30 people showed up to the forum in January to give input on the pool project.
“We were happy with the turnout,” City Administrator Darren Lamb said. “We received the feedback we were looking for.”
Attendees at the public forum suggested a zero entry for the new pool that would allow parents to watch their children at different areas in the pool from one spot.
“It would be nice (to have) a zero entry so I could sit with my little kids and also have vision of sight of where the other kids are,” said Molly Jensen, resident.
Others brought up the current condition of the bathhouse at the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex.
“It’s our impression so far that the bathhouse leaves a lot to be desired in terms of restroom facilities, storage space and office space,” Deines said.
A need for an indoor pool also was expressed. However, Deines said the $3.5 million budget that will be collected from the capital improvement sales tax seems a little light for an indoor facility.
“It really depends on the size,” he said.
Since the survey is closed, the consultant will take the data and information gathered and present it to the city. This will conclude the public engagement process.
Lamb said the next step will be designing the pool. He said construction could start in 2021.