Washington Police Department will take part in “Click It or Ticket,” a statewide, high visibility law enforcement mobilization Feb. 14.
The goal is to get more motorists to buckle up and save more lives.
Despite evidence proving the benefits of wearing a seat belt, 13 percent of Missouri motorists are still not making it click. Even worse, 63 percent of occupants killed in 2018 crashes in Missouri were unrestrained.
“Local motorists should be prepared for stepped up Click It or Ticket enforcement,” said Chief Ed Menefee. “We’ll be out there to remind you seat belts can, and do, save lives.”
For information on Missouri seat belt usage, visit www.saveMOlives.com.