Thirty percent of the traffic stops made by Washington Police in 2018 led to the seizure of contraband.
According to a report released last week by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, officers in Washington stopped 2,448 people which led to 128 vehicles searches.
During the searches 39 times drugs and alcohol were found and in one instance counterfeit currency was located.
Arrests
Traffic stops in 2018 resulted in 124 arrests for 50 DWI related charges; 41 traffic violations; 31 outstanding warrants; and 24 drug violations.
There were an additional 16 arrests for property offenses, resisting arrest and other violations.
Searches
Of the total searches, 72 included a search of the driver and property; 16 were just the vehicle and the remaining 40 were searches of the driver only.
The majority of the searches lasted 15 minutes or less.
Seventy-three of the searches were initiated during an arrest; 38 were from an odor of alcohol or drugs; in 30 cases the driver gave consent and in seven instances there was visible contraband in the vehicle.
Stops
According to the report, the reason for 1,676 of the traffic stops last year was a moving violation.
An additional 426 were for equipment violations and 327 were due to expired license plates.
The reason given for 72 of the traffic stops was investigative.
Officers were lenient on most drivers they pulled over and only issued warnings to 2,160 of the drivers.
They did issue 308 citations and in 23 of the stops no action was taken.
Washington police stopped 1,883 people on city streets; 509 on a state highway; two drivers on a county road: and 54 on other roads.
Demographics
Overall, police stopped 1,323 male drivers, of those, 1,242 were white; 36 were black; 22 Hispanic; five were Asian; and eight were of other nationalities.
Police stopped a total of 1,125 female drivers in 2018. Of those, 1,096 were white; 16 black; three Hispanic; four Asian; one American Indian; and five other nationalities.
The report does not separate males and females who were arrested, but shows 115 of those arrested were white; eight were black; and one Hispanic. The traffic stop information in the report is based on a population of 11,035 drivers over the age of 16.
The majority of the traffic stops, 991, were drivers over the age of 40; 801 were drivers ages 18 to 29; 471 were ages 30 to 39.
Drivers age 17 and under made up the smallest portion of traffic stop demographics with 185 stops.