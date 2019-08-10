The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission will review requests for a preliminary plat and special use permit Monday, Aug. 12.
The commission will meet at 7 p.m. at the council chambers of Washington City Hall.
On the agenda is a request from Nick Watts to approve a preliminary plat at 1801 E. Fifth St. and 310 Terry Lane.
According to city staff, there are two structures on the property and the applicant is looking to subdivide the lot so each structure is on a separate lot.
In order to approve the plat a variance must be granted. A variance request will be reviewed by the board of adjustments Monday at 5 p.m., prior to the planning board meeting.
Also on the agenda is a request by Tarah Riegel for a special use permit to operate a short-term rental at 710 Clay St.
The applicant is looking to operate a Vacation Rental By Owner at the home, city staff said.