The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission gave the green light to a special use permit for a short-term rental dwelling on McLean Avenue.
Lisa Brown Greife requested the permit for a fourplex at 346 and 348 McLean Ave. The special use permit would allow the applicant to accept lodgers for periods of 30 days and less. The building is located in a R-3 multifamily zone district.
Greife explained that there are three long-term renters in the complex but she would like to make one available for short-term renting. She applied for the entire four-plex there is flexibility to use all of the apartments as short-term dwellings in the future.
Greife added the apartment that is available for short-term rentals is now rented out six months at a time and she wants the option for it to be rented the remainder of the year.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, added a permit for short-term dwelling follows the parcel as a whole. He stated the county gave the complex two addresses but it is one parcel.
Maniaci said the proposed use is insignificant to the surrounding area and should not be a detriment to the neighborhood. There are six spaces for off-street parking available at the complex.
“We have not gotten complaints for lack of parking available (at short-term rentals),” he added. “Typically they are tourists with one vehicle.”
The planning commission voted 7-0 to approve the request. Members Tony Gokenbach and Mark Hidritch were not at the meeting.
The request will be on the Tuesday, Feb. 19, Washington City Council agenda.