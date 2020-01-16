The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission backed a rezoning and preliminary plat for a unique project Monday night.
LNE, LLC, is seeking a zoning change and approval of a preliminary plat for 401-438 Birchwood Court. The property is located in the 800 block of West Fifth Street.
Sal Maniaci, city community and economic development director, said the requests were made in order to solve a problem.
The property recently was purchased by LNE. The property includes 10 attached townhouses that have already been built and are being rented.
Lisa Greife, with LNE, said the goal is to sell the individual units. She is hopeful that having homeowners would “change the culture” of the development and inspire people to take better care of the property.
In order to facilitate the sale, Maniaci said a zoning change is needed. The only zoning district in the city code that allows for zero-lot line single-family homes is the C-3 Downtown District.
Because the property is not adjacent to the downtown properties, it could not be rezoned C-3. Maniaci said the only possible option is planned development residential zoning.
“The reason we have those planned districts is to allow these unique projects,” he said.
In normal cases, a “development plan” is required for all Planned District rezoning requests. Maniaci said with this request, the property is already fully developed.
Instead of a development plan, the city asked LNE to submit the requested plat. The new plat shows 10 proposed lots, all approximately 1,800 square feet. There is common ground shown in the rear where the detention basin is located and includes Birchwood Court on the plat.
Birchwood Court is a private drive, which Maniaci wanted noted on the plat.
Maniaci told the commission that if the plat came in today, not already developed, it’s unlikely it would get approved. He said the private road is too narrow and the cul-de-sac doesn’t meet the code for emergency equipment.
However, he said denying it today wouldn’t change anything since it’s already been built. Basically, Maniaci said the rezoning is “just a chance on paper.”
Greife said the road would remain private. She said LNE is currently working on restrictions that would include having dues to pay for improvements.
Commission member John Borgmann was concerned about street parking. He said it makes a narrow street even more narrower.
The plan board talked about restricting parking, but City Attorney Mark Piontek said that would be tough to do. He said with a private drive, it would be impossible to enforce.
Piontek said the city doesn’t enforce private restrictions. He said the only way to eliminate street parking is to make a designated parking lane.
Greife said people need to park on the street. She said most people have two cars and park one in the driveway and the other on the street. The garage is often used for storage and unable to house a car. She said she’s looking for options for more parking, but until then, parking is limited.
Following the discussion on parking, the plan board moved ahead and recommended approval of both the rezoning and the preliminary plat.
Maniaci said the request will go to the city council at the Feb. 3 meeting.