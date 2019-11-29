The speaker for the fifth annual Military Ball will be Rear Admiral William E. Chase III, U.S. Navy, retired, a Washington native.
The ball, hosted by the Washington Naval JROTC Booster Club, will take place Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the KC Hall.
A 1986 graduate of Washington High School, Rear Adm. Chase is a 1990 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, where he received a bachelor of science with honors in English. He holds a master of science from Carnegie Mellon University in information technology and a chief information officer certificate.
Chase’s sea tours include Helicopter Anti-submarine Squadron Light (HSL 45), where he deployed twice to the Arabian Gulf aboard USS Ingraham (FFG 61), and HSL 49, where he served as maintenance officer and deployed as officer in charge of the HSL Detachment aboard USS Shiloh (CG 67) during Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.
Ashore, Chase served as Sikorsky SH-60B Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) instructor and tactical check oilot; operations officer for Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific; deputy assistant chief of staff for requirements, innovation and experimentation at Third Fleet; deputy director for Command, Control, Communications and Cyber at U.S. Pacific Command; and chief of staff Naval Information Forces.
His command tours include Task Force 1010, Naval Network Warfare Command, and Naval Computer and Telecommunications Station Guam. He also served as information warfare commander, Carrier Strike Group 3, with John C. Stennis Strike Group.
Chase was designated a naval aviator in 1993 and an information professional in 2005. His decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, and Air Medal. He is the recipient of the Commander, Naval Air Forces Leadership Award.
Dinner Program
The Military Ball will open with hors d’oeuvres at 5 p.m. followed by welcome remarks at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.
Formal attire is required.
Tickets are $60 per person and $50 for active military and veterans. The costs for cadets is $15.
People may RSVP online at evite.me/WNNVedZnn3; pay online at paypal.me/washmojrotc; or email checks to Washington NJROTC, P.O. Box 1691, Washington, MO 63090. People should provide names of guests in addition to military service and rank if applicable.
Reservations and payment are due by Friday, Jan. 10.