The city of Washington recently was named a 2018 Tree City USA for the 14th consecutive year by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management.
This recognition was achieved by meeting the program’s four requirements: having a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The community also received a Tree City USA Growth award for demonstrating environmental improvement and higher level of tree care.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership in the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among other benefits.
Washington became the first Tree City USA in Franklin County in 2005.