An arraignment was set Thursday for a Washington man who is charged with possession of child pornography.
Gage M. Cadotte, 25, is scheduled to enter a plea June 25 on two charges of possession of child pornography, first and subsequent offenses. Cadotte will appear in front of Circuit Judge Craig E. Hellmann.
The probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in the prosecutor’s office states that in June 2018 investigators identified that Cadotte allegedly shared child porn from his computer located at his Southwinds Circle apartment.
A search warrant was executed Aug. 1, 2018, and multiple electronic devices were seized from the residence.
According to the probable cause statement, Cadotte admitted to downloading child pornography on his computer. At the time, Cadotte said he started viewing child pornography six months earlier and the last time he downloaded child porn was two weeks prior, authorities allege.
Cadotte was charged Feb. 20 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court. A warrant for his arrest was served Feb. 27.
Cadotte posted a $100,000 bond March 1. On May 23, the case was bound over to Franklin County Circuit Court.
In 2018 he was charged in Washington Municipal Court with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He pleaded guilty to the charges in February.