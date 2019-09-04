A Washington man was killed Tuesday while on a motorcycle in St. Charles County.
Robert D. Hunt, 64, Washington, was on a 2007 Harley-Davidson Road King Classic at 6:10 a.m. while eastbound in the area of 4750 Highway D when he attempted to pass another vehicle at a curve, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The Hunt motorcycle struck a 2001 Peterbilt 379 tractor-trailer driven westbound on Highway D by Michael K. Diederich, 59, Augusta, the patrol said,
Hunt was pronounced dead at 6:31 a.m. by St. Charles County EMS. He was wearing a helmet, the patrol said. His body was taken by Lonnings Mortuary Service to St Louis County Morgue.