A Washington man was killed Sunday when he was ejected from a utility vehicle that rolled off the road.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Nicholas R. Hauser, 35, was driving a 2017 Polaris Ranger on Highway 11 in Adair County at 5:45 p.m. when the UTV crossed the center line and began to roll.
Hauser and a passenger, Jeremy A. Trankler, 33, St. Peters, were ejected from the vehicle, the patrol said.
Hauser was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:50 p.m. by the Adair county coroner. His body was transported to Travis Noe Funeral Home by the coroner.
Trankler was flown by air ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. Neither occupant of the UTV were wearing safety devices, the patrol said.