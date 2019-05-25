A Washington man was injured Sunday, May 19, when the car he was driving was struck in the rear on Highway 47.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Gus Kakadiaris, 73, was driving a 2015 Toyota Rav-4 southbound on Highway 47 at Woodland Drive at 8:45 a.m. when the vehicle was struck in the rear by a 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by Drew D. Reed, 20, Union.
The patrol said the Kakadiaris vehicle slowed to make a left turn onto Woodland Drive when it was struck in the rear after Reed took his eyes off the road.
The Kakadiaris vehicle left the road and struck an embankment.
Kakadiaris was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by Washington EMS. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.