A last-minute choice led a Washington man to a $1 million prize on a Missouri Lottery “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket” Scratchers game.
For Ron McQueen, it came down to which of the Lottery’s $30 tickets he should buy — the one on the left of the display or the one on the right.
After asking the clerk about the numbers printed on each ticket, he made his selection. It turned out to be the right one.
“It was just the luck of the draw,” said McQueen, noting he didn’t actually have a preference regarding the numbers on the tickets; it was just a way to make a decision. He then took the ticket home to be played later.
“It was late in the evening, and nobody else was up,” he shared, recalling the adrenaline-charged moment he scratched his ticket and realized he’d won $1 million. “I didn’t get a lot of sleep.”
McQueen told his wife about the winning ticket the next morning, and the couple now plan to use some of their winnings to help with their grandchildren’s education.
McQueen purchased the ticket at Murphy USA, 1645 Aroy Drive, in Washington.
To date, more than $269 million worth of prizes have been won on the “$300,000,000 Golden Ticket,” which still offers a top prize of $10 million, as well as another $1 million prize.
Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.