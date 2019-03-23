A mandatory review, mandatory compliance design plan for the historic Roettger building on 120 W. Front St. in Downtown Washington was approved by the Washington Historic Preservation Commission Monday night.
Bryan Bogue and Tony Gokenbach, owners of the building, presented the design plans. A third owner, Tonya Wade, couldn’t make it to the meeting.
The design includes restoring the third floor back to its original as much as possible.
“We are going to put the balcony back on the third floor,” Bogue said. “As well as reopen all of the windows to the original height.”
There are a total of 10 windows on the third floor.
“It’s about a foot worth of bricks they’ll be taking out,” Bogue said.
The balcony plans will include French doors.
When asked about the small gargoyles on the corners of the roof, both owners said they were staying.
“Albeit those aren’t necessarily historical, that is part of the living history of the building,” Gokenbach said. “The idea with the building would be to play on each living history component that has survived there.”
A mandatory review, mandatory compliance review takes place when public funds are used for the design.
Upstairs Unit
The space on the third floor will be used for a three-bedroom VRBO or Airbnb unit.
The area facing the river will be turned into a kitchen and living room space.
The unit will be referred to as the Roettger Inn Loft as a way to return the building to its original character. Historically, the building was the Roettger Inn, which was run by the widow of August Roettger.
The first and second levels of the building are occupied by tenants.