Washington High School will hold its 118th commencement this Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. at Jim Scanlan Stadium.
Diplomas will be awarded to approximately 314 graduates.
Special recognition will be given to 30 students who earned “high honors,” with a GPA of 3.9 to 4.0 and 27 “honors” recipients with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.899.
Washington High School also had three National Merit Finalists and one National Merit Commended Scholar.
“Every class brings an element of uniqueness to the halls of WHS,” said Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum.
“The Class of 2019 leaves a legacy of service, friendship and a dedication to success,” she said. “We will miss the influence they have on our school”
McCallum also thanked their parents for “being our partner in education excellence” the last four years.
“We offer our congratulations to the Class of 2019,” she added.
Student addresses will be given by Anna Schneider, Jacie Buescher, Sophie Koritz, Nathan Searcy, David Walker, Russell Whitworth and Colby Jacquin.
Program
McCallum will give the welcome to open the commencement ceremony.
The WHS band will play “Pomp and Circumstance” during the processional. The Washington JROTC will present the colors.
Payton Ruediger, Class of 2019 vice president, will lead the audience in the Pledge of the Allegiance.
The national anthem and school song will be performed by the WHS choir, under the direction of Jessie Patterson.
McCallum will introduce special guests and then Assistant Principals Dr. Joe Dierks and Mary Kleekamp will recognize the honors and high honors students.
The student addresses will then be given followed by a message from Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
Scott Morgan, retiring math instructor, will present the Class of 2019.
School Board President John Freitag and the school board will then present diplomas.
Sophie Koritz, Class of 2019 president, will lead students in the turning of the tassel.
McCallum will then give the closing remarks.
In addition to Koritz and Ruediger, the other class officers are Hannah Dodson, secretary; Haley Oetterer, treasurer; Olivia Emke and Kamryn Mitchell, student representatives.
The student marshals are Matthew Amlong and Megan Duncan.
The class song is “I’ll Be There for You,” by The Rembrandts. The class flower is the white rose.
The Class of 2019’s gifts to the school are a podium and lobby seating.
The class motto is “What lies behind us and what lies before us are small matters compared to what lies within us,” a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson.