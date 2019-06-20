A proclamation recognizing Washington High School’s Claire Ayers Missouri Class 4 state championship 800-meter run was read Monday, June 17, by Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy.
The proclamation was presented to Ayers.
Ayers competed in the Missouri Class 4 state championship May 31.
She ran the race in 2:16.06, beating her closest competitor by 3 1/2 seconds. Ayers also finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run and seventh as part of the 3,200-meter relay team, to finish with three medals on the day.
Ayers finished in second in the 800-meter run last year.