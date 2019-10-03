Washington’s Fall Clean Up, Paint Up and Fix Up campaign kicks off Monday, Oct. 14.
The Washington City Council approved a proclamation by Mayor Sandy Lucy Monday, Sept. 16, to establish the campaign.
The week will run Monday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Oct. 18.
The proclamation encourages all Washington residents to take part in the improvement effort to benefit the city.
The goal is to not only make the city and homes look better, but also for fire prevention. Accumulated paper and other things tucked away in attics are often fire hazards.
To encourage residents to rid themselves of the excess, the city will offer a large trash pickup during the week.
An additional truck and workers will pick up the large items. The large pickup will take place on the same day as residents’ regular trash pickup.
The large trash pickup is only available to city residents — no businesses.
No one is allowed to dump hazardous waste, tires, demolition waste, motor oils, paint, batteries or yard waste.
White goods, washers, dryers, stoves and refrigerators will be accepted.