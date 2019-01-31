Washington Area Ambulance District (WAAD) personnel responded 3,706 calls for service in 2018, which is up 287 over the previous year.
Making up 38 percent of those calls (1,439) were emergency responses and 33 percent (1,239) transfers to and from medical facilities.
According to the 2018 final report prepared by Chief Terry Buddemeyer, Narcan was administered to 39 patients in 2018. Nine of those patients were on calls with the Washington Police Department.
Responses
The WAAD has a full-time staff of 20 employees, and an additional 20 part-time emergency medical technicians.
Those men and women staff three Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances 24-hours per day.
Two ambulances are based at the Washington Avenue headquarters and a third ambulance is stationed at a base located on Highway A.
To further break down the emergency responses, WAAD personnel treated victims of 344 accidental injuries, 199 motor vehicle accidents and 171 cardiac emergencies.
Ambulance personnel also assisted 176 invalids and provided mutual aid standby for other departments 109 times last year.
Of the overall responses, 44 percent resulted in an urgent transport to a medical facility, 31 percent were non-urgent transports and the remaining 24 percent of responses did not result in or require an ambulance transport from the scene.
Pickups
Buddemeyer explained the Washington ambulance district is divided into six zones (four city wards and two rural zones). Two additional zones have been designated for health care and residential care facilities to allow better tracking of responses.
In 2018, 32 percent of WAAD zone responses (1,212) were to Mercy Hospital Washington. The second highest response area (636) was Washington Ward 2. Washington Ward 3 (335), Washington Ward 4 (246) and Washington Ward 1 (171) rounded out the top five pickup locations.
An additional 191 pickups were at the Mercy Medical building south.
Of the more than 3,700 pickups, 32.7, or 1,210 were from Mercy Hospital, 28 percent (1,070) were from residences and an additional 445 were from nursing or assisted living facilities in and outside of the WAAD.
Drop-Offs
Of the total 2018 responses, more than 38 percent of the patients were transported to Mercy Hospital Washington, another 584, or 15.7 percent were transports to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, and 23 percent, or 884 responses did not result in any transport.
In addition to transporting patients to hospitals in the Mercy system, WAAD ambulances transported patients to more than 30 other medical facilities within 100 miles of Washington including Jefferson City, Columbia, St. Louis, Granite City and Phelps County.
Busiest
On an average day in 2018 WAAD staff responded to 10 calls in a 24-hour period.
The heaviest call volume in 2018 was in the month of August with 357 and the month with the lowest call volume was July with 264 calls.
Although the overall calls were mostly uniform by day of the week in 2018, the heaviest call volume was on Fridays when 15.2 percent or 565 calls for service came in.
Tuesdays were a close second with 556, and Mondays there were 545 calls for service.
The day of the week with the least amount of calls was Saturday, but not by much with 487 calls for service.
The busiest time of day for EMS calls in 2018 was in the afternoon.
The hours of 2 to 4 p.m. saw the highest volume with 486 calls within the two-hour period.
The time of the day with the least amount of calls all year was the hour of 2 to 3 a.m.
History
Since 2006, the WAAD has responded to 37,991 calls for service.
After slight decreases in 2009 and 2010, the call volume has increased every year since 2011.
Since 2006, the yearly call volume has increased by 1,200 from just 2,507 12 years ago.
The largest spike in calls from year to year was between 2016 and 2017 when there was an increase of 354.