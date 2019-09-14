The Washington City Council is expected to vote on the new $38.4 million spending plan.
A public hearing is scheduled during the Monday, Sept. 16, council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.
The city’s new fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2020.
The new budget anticipates revenue totaling $64,712,845, including $27,063,260 in new revenue, $6,263,790 in other financing sources and $31,385,795 in projected reserves in all funds.
Expenditures and expenses in the new fiscal year are projected to be $38,465,090, which would result in total projected fund balance reserves of $26,247,755 as of Sept. 30, 2020.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing and subsequent ordinance for a special use permit to operate a short-term dwelling at 823 W. Second St.
The council is poised to approve new tennis court and facility fees for the parks and recreation department. The new fees for facilities include park pavilions, the administration building and city auditorium.
City staff is recommending the council reject bids for a parking lot asphalt overlay project.
The bids all were more than 80 percent higher than the engineer’s estimate. The city will re-evaluate the project and conduct some work in-house.
Other ordinances also are on Monday night’s agenda.