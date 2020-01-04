The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual business meeting Thursday, Jan. 9, at the KC Hall, upper level.
Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m., followed by the program at 8 a.m.
Jennifer Giesike, Chamber president, will serve as master of ceremonies.
A report on the 2019 Washington Town & Country Fair will be given by outgoing Fair Chairman Jason Unnerstall.
Jon Ballmann, 2020 Fair chairman, will introduce new board members.
An economic development report will be given by Sal Maniaci, director of community and economic development for the city of Washington.
Dave Politte, outgoing Chamber board chair, will give the 2019 Chamber report and present awards.
Incoming chair Dan Cassette will introduce new Chamber board members.
The cost is $15 per person. Payments and reservations are due by Monday, Jan. 6
For more information, call Cheryl at 636-239-2715 or email cquennoz@washmo.org.