The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet Saturday, March 16, at 6 p.m. at the Washington KC Hall.
The evening will feature drinks, dinner, a short program and keynote presentation from a motivational speaker/comedian.
The business program will include a short update from Chamber Board Chair Dave Politte, followed by the Fair promotional video and anupdate from Fair Chairman Jason Unnerstall.
The Missourian also will present its 2019 Washingtonian Award. The award is presented annually to an outstanding volunteer or organization that has given decades of service to the community.
Last year, the Chamber changed up its entertainment at the banquet, booking a motivational speaker/comedian in place of a band.
“We were really pleased with the change,” said Chamber President Jennifer Giesike. “It was great to see people sticking around longer and enjoying each other’s company. In the past, we would see attendees leave shortly after the band started. It was too loud for a conversation, and if people didn’t want to dance, they would leave.”
This year, banquet attendees will enjoy “It’s All About Family,” from 16-time Comedian of the Year Buzz Sutherland, Giesike said.
About Sutherland
Buzz Sutherland is a comedian who combines homespun characters and outrageous facial expressions to keep audiences rolling with laughter.
Besides performing in major comedy clubs across the country, Sutherland has opened for many big name acts and has appeared on HBO’s “Comic Relief,” MTV’s “Half Hour Comedy Hour” and as the host of Disney/KPLR’s “Kids Connection.”
Sutherland says the key to personal and professional success is family which he incorporates into his routine.
Tickets to the Chamber banquet are $50 each. To RSVP, contact Cheryl at cquennoz@washmo.org or call 636-239-2715, ext. 102.
For more information, including the menu, table layout and a video preview of comedian Buzz Sutherland, visit www.washmochamber.org.