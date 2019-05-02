The Washington Police Department and the Washington Optimist Club will host the 44th annual Bike Rodeo Saturday, May 18, at 9 a.m. at the Washington Fairgrounds Swine Pavilion for children ages 5 to 13.
This is the second year of the police department’s safety towns. The safety town features different traffic signs aimed to help children under the age of 5, who can’t participate in the rodeo, learn best safety practices while riding tricycles.
Children ride around the town with their parents, navigating stop signs, crosswalks, electronic signage and even railroad crossings. Officers will be on hand to answer questions and help children during the event.
The rodeo, which is designed for older children, will feature five skill stations that aim to teach bicycling skills, such as slow speed riding and balance, circling and changing directions, short radius turning, straight line control and weaving.
Each participant must bring their own bike and wear a bike helmet during the skill stations.
Riders of bikes with training wheels are allowed to do the skill challenges but will not be scored for the competition or be eligible for trophies.
Bicycle licensing by the police department, attendance awards, free food and a fun area with face painting also will be set up at the rodeo.
On hand during the event will be Revolution Cycles, which will inspect and conduct light repairs to bikes before participants take part in the rodeo.
The Washington Fire Department and ARCH Helicopter will be at the event for children to view.
Mercy Hospital and Washington police will do car seat safety checks. All participants in the rodeo will receive a helmet donated by Mercy and the Steve Thiemann family. Bike helmet sizing and inspection will be available.
Hope Lodge 251 will run a Missouri Child ID program at the rodeo. The program collects digital photographs and fingerprints, information, emergency contacts and dental bite impression that provides a DNA sample. That information is placed on a CD compatible with the Amber Alert program.
The volunteers retain no information concerning the child and the program is free.