The addition of a concession stand and focus on maintaining a clean bathhouse at the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex in Washington seems to have paid off, officials said.
The pool closed for the season this past Sunday.
“We have received positive comments on the life-guards, pool cashiers and the cleanliness of the building,” said Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker. “The community seems satisfied. We tried to accommodate their concerns from 2018.”
The pool opened May 25 and Dunker said the first day went well, noting people seemed to be enjoying themselves. That seemed to continue throughout the season.
“The pool season has been great despite some rain and cool weather,” he said.
The pool was closed three days due to cold temperatures and rain. It also closed early three days due to rain.
Last summer, the department had to close the pool three weeks prior to the season’s end due to pump and motor issues. The old pump was replaced in February.
Washington Park Board members also applauded the condition of the pool this year and the hardworking pool staff during their July meeting.
Board members said they have received positive feedback from community members about the concession stand and cleanliness.
A porta potty was added near the leisure pool this year and was well-received.
Also new this year, pool passes could be purchased at the complex instead of the parks office. A credit card option also was added for guests’ convenience.
Additionally, a Saturday lap swim option was offered in June and July.
Dunker said the parks department is contemplating charging half price admission fee for any guests who arrive after 5 p.m. The normal pool hours are 12:30-7 p.m.
Season Passes
At the end of the pool season, 200 season passes had been sold totaling $19,810.50.
Daily admission sales for the season totaled $20,251.50 for adult tickets and $8,107 in child admission.
A total of 162 adult punch cards and 113 child punch cards were purchased this season.
Tot Time brought in 424 people and Senior Time drew in 174 people.
In total, there were five pool rentals totaling $1,250.
The last event of the year at the pool, Doggie Dip, was held Monday, Aug. 12, for dogs and their owners.
Dunker originally had hoped the event would bring in at least 25 dogs. He confirmed 27 dogs attended the event.
“I think everyone had fun and enjoyed themselves,” he said.
Concession Stand
Two years ago, the pool began offering vending machines in place of a concession stand.
This year, the concession stand reopened and was run by high school juniors in the Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) Global Business and Entrepreneurship program at the Four Rivers Career Center.
The students were under the advisement of Cathy Jinkerson, Washington High School business department chair.
“We had a successful year,” she said.
The high-schoolers were in charge of ordering food, keeping the stand stocked and selling the items.
“It was a positive experience for the students,” said Jinkerson. “They enjoyed getting to know their customers and especially the campers from the parks department summer camp.”
The stand offered hot dogs, brats, pizza, hot pretzels, nachos, popcorn, chips, candy, ice slushies, ice cream and beverages.
“We do plan to continue the concession stand for next summer,” said Jinkerson.
Dunker said the stand was a great addition.
“I think people really liked having hot food at the pool,” he said.
New Pool
Before the early closure of the pool last season, the park board had discussed plans to close the pool entirely.
Community members voiced their opinions and the board then looked into other options, including building a new pool.
The new pool will be funded through the half-cent capital improvement sales tax that was approved last year.
Counsilman-Hunsaker, St. Louis, was hired by the city as the contractor for the pool.
Feedback was received from the community during the public forum and an online survey. The survey collected more than 1,500 responses.
Since then, the park board met once more with a representative from Counsilman-Hunsaker regarding design options.
Dunker and City Administrator Darren Lamb recently took a field trip to the Willard and Branson city pools to look over those designs. The park board also is planning to take a field trip to pools in the St. Louis area.