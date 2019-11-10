American Legion Post 218 will observe Veterans Day Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the post home, 1007 E. Third St., Washington.
Coffee and doughnuts will be served preceding the observance at 10 a.m. The event is open to the public.
First State Community Bank is donating the refreshments.
Terry Sullentrup, Vietnam veteran and Honor Flight member, will be the guest speaker, according to Post 218 Commander George Gerner.
The national organizations of the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary are observing their centennial years in 2019.
World War I veterans founded the American Legion in March 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization. It received a congressional charter Sept. 16, 1919.
One hundred years ago, on Nov. 10, at its first convention, the American Legion “birthed” the American Legion Auxiliary.