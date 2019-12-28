Christmas week has brought unseasonably warm weather for Washington residents.
With a high of 70 on Christmas day, the weather is more than unusual given the normal temperature this time of year typically is a low of 27 and a high of 45. While warm weather in December may not get people in the Christmas spirit, it does give them the opportunity to partake in outdoor activities that winter doesn’t typically allow.
Off of Third Street and Williams five children took advantage of the warmth and people being outside by hosting an artwork stand Thursday, Dec. 26.
Cecila Dickerson, 7; Makyia Dickerson, 9; Jayden Massmann, 10; Kaleb Chase, 11; and Brady Chase, 8, named their pop-up business Target 2. At the stand they sold unique one-of-kind pictures that each child made personally. The stand’s purpose was to make a profit for various causes, its purpose at heart was enjoying the weather with friends.
Lions Lake also was a popular spot for residents in the Washington area. It was a rare scene at the park for this time of year; people could be seen walking their dogs, children were playing on the playground and others where sitting on benches just enjoying the view.
Best friends, Amy O’Hanlon and Danette Wood, took their daughters to Lions Lake to enjoy a picnic in the park and an afternoon walk, deciding it was the perfect way to spend the day. Wood pointed out this weather just doesn’t feel like December.
“It is a nice surprise and I am enjoying the adventure it is bringing but I do miss the cold, Wood said.”
People could be seen along the riverfront, walking the trails, playing along the Missouri River and some just to enjoy the view. Jim Boehmer and daughter Tammy LaPlant made use of the sunny day by sharing a glass of wine by the riverfront.
“I love the weather. It is so nice we decided to have a glass of wine and enjoy it by the river,” LaPlant explained. She added that she has taken advantage of the weather by walking the trail with her boys this week.
Ron Nelson, a local resident, took his dog, Sarg, out for a stroll.
“I have spent every day on the Riverfront since its been nice. I wish we could keep this weather year-round, he said.”
Though, the weather is a nice break from the cold and snow, Washington had last week, for individuals like Lauren it does raise concern.
“The warm weather is nice, I am out here with my family but the warm weather could be due to climate change,” she said. Seems like the last 10 years we haven’t gotten true seasons.”