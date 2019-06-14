The historic downtown core got some much-needed TLC this past Saturday when Downtown Washington Inc. spearheaded its annual cleanup day.
“We had about 39 volunteers in all help out, and we got a lot done,” said Bridgette Kelch, Downtown Washington Inc. executive director.
“We were able to pull weeds, mulch, pick up trash and do some painting,” she said. “Due to the high water at the riverfront, we focused most efforts along Main and Front streets.”
The back side of the wrought iron fence at the Main and Elm streets parking lot was painted and several areas received mulch. The younger helpers picked up trash along Front Street.
Several Jubilee Church members returned again this year, along with other residents of all ages, Kelch said.
“We also had city staffers come out to help along with many of our Downtown Washington Inc. board members,” she said. “The city had sprayed weeds the week before so that helped.”
Kelch thanked all of the volunteers and singled out the city for its assistance every year.
“It was a very successful cleanup. I’m really pleased with how it all went,” Kelch said.