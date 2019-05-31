Isabella Volmert of Washington is working as a summer intern at the Missourian. Her first day was Wednesday, May 22.
Volmert graduated from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in 2018 and will begin her second year at the University of Notre Dame in August, where she currently plans to major in English and minor in anthropology and theology.
Volmert grew up in Downtown Washington and attended St. Francis Borgia Grade School.
During her sophomore year of high school, she began writing book reviews, primarily in the Young Adult genre, for the emissourian’s website and under the direction of Chris Stuckenschneider.
Volmert has read and reviewed over 25 books since she began in 2015 and will continue reviewing this summer.
She will be with the Missourian until mid-August.