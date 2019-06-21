The state has hired a firm to conduct a yearlong Veterans Needs Feasibility Study to determine if a new veterans home is warranted or sustainable somewhere in the state.
In January, when the study was first announced, Franklin County and the city of Washington made it known to the Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) that the two entities had property they would be willing to donate for construction of a new veterans home in Washington.
On March 5, the MVC awarded the feasibility study contract to Public Consulting Group based in Boston.
Public Consulting Group has offices in Kirksville and Jefferson City, and is currently involved in 14 separate state projects.
State bidding documents show the study is expected to cost $127,000 and will run from the award date of March 5, 2019, and be completed by March 4, 2020.
Although there are many aspects to the feasibility study, one of the main focuses was to recommend specific sites for an eighth home within 90 miles of the current St. Louis veterans home.
In 2018, the consulting firm spent more than $1.3 million employing 21 staff members who live in Missouri.
Ongoing
According to the firm’s estimated work progress over the summer months they will:
• produce a map of suitable homesites and proposed number of beds;
• prioritize locations for new construction;
• assess health care workforce availability;
• assess factors impacting ability to attract staff;
• identify competition for workforce;
• access to other specialized health care services;
• analyze financial costs of construction for new home;
• analyze financial costs of equipment; and
• project start up costs, maintenance and operations for five years.
In its response to the MVC, the firm states it can complete these tasks in a shorter window.
The final presentation of the feasibility study is forecasted to be given to the MVC by mid-October 2019.
Study
In the bidding documents, PCG explains the project offers significant financial impact to the state.
Missouri operates seven veterans homes which provide long-term care for 1,350 veterans.
The study will determine the projected demographics and needs of veterans in the state and determine where additional resources should be deployed to support those needs.
If, at the conclusion of the study, the recommendation is to build an additional home, there would be tens of millions of dollars in both initial and ongoing impact to the state, including the federal reimbursement of 65 percent of construction costs of a new facility.
Minnesota
The consulting group cites a recent in-depth study from the University of Minnesota highlighting the economic impact of a veterans home.
Construction of a 72-bed facility would generate an estimated $35.8 million of economic activity, including $9.5 million of labor income.
The example home would create employment opportunities for more than 200 people, including both construction employees on site and those who supply labor and materials.
The Minnesota study also assessed Ongoing Operations at $10 million annually in economic impacts, including more than 100 stable jobs in nursing, leadership and supportive services.
Washington
The MVC is aware of a location in Washington and the land was previously offered to the state at no cost.
According to a spokesman, MVC Executive Director Grace Link has been informed of the standing offer.
As far back as 2016, the city of Washington and Franklin County had agreed to donate a 29.6-acre plat of property next to the Phoenix II development to the state of Missouri to build a home.
In September 2015, the value of the property was appraised at $2.2 million or $75,000 per acre.
The Franklin County Commission agreed to donate the county’s 60 percent portion, or 18.2 acres and the city would put in its remaining 40 percent share of the acreage at the site.
In March of 2016, preliminary drawings were presented showing the approximate footprint of a facility near the Phoenix II site using the current 150-bed veterans home in St. James as a model.
If built, the home could generate 185 jobs with an average salary of $32,000, which would add $5,968,583 into the local economy annually. In February of 2017, the construction of a 200-bed facility was estimated by the MVC to cost upward of $63 million and cost about $15.5 million to operate annually.
A scaled-back design consisting of only 150 beds, would still come with a price tag of $50 million and have $12 million in annual operating costs.
It costs about $250 per day to house a vet and the state then gets matching funds from the federal Veterans Administration.