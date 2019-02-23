St. Francis Borgia Parish will host the Vatican International Exhibition in Jesuit Hall third floor March 7-10.
Exhibit hours will be Thursday, March 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 pm.
With an extensive assortment of photographs and historical descriptions, this exhibition presents some of the principal Eucharistic Miracles that took place throughout the ages in various countries of the world and which have been recognized by the church.
By means of the large informative panels, one can “virtually visit” the places where the miracles took place.
The exhibition has already visited well over 3,000 parishes in Italy, the U.S. and Canada and in many other countries as well and has been translated into numerous languages.
This exhibit is scheduled in collaboration with the Lenten series “Presence: The Mystery of the Eucharist” being offered on Thursdays, March 7, 14 and 21 in Jesuit Hall, 100 Cedar St.
All are invited to take part in both events at the parish. For dates and times of both events, please visit the parish website at borgiaparish.org.