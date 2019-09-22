Lynne Unnerstall of Washington has been appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to the state mental health commission.
Unnerstall said she strives to be an advocate for people with developmental disabilities.
“I’m very passionate about what I do,” she said. “I’m going to stir the pot.”
This passion developed after her son John was involved in a car accident. He was hit head-on by a drunk driver when he was just 18 and suffered a serious brain injury.
“He’s the reason I’m involved with all of this,” said Unnerstall, noting she’s been an advocate for 19 years.
Previously, Unnerstall served on the Missouri Brain Injury Association Board as president. She also has served with Advocates for Community Choice and the Friends Foundation.
Unnerstall also has chaired fundraisers for Emmaus Homes, a nonprofit organization serving individuals with cognitive or developmental disabilities.
She is retired from Clemco Industries where she was an inventory control analyst and archivist.
Unnerstall also previously served as the Fair coordinator for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
With her diverse background, Unnerstall said she hopes to bring something new to the table. She said the people serving on the mental health commission currently are all professionals in the field.
“I’m bringing the personal issues like what it’s like to live day-to-day with someone with these issues,” she said.
She also will continue to be an advocate for the community.
Unnerstall hopes to increase funding for services provided to individuals with developmental disabilities by taking a hard look at the state’s budget.
“I realize we have to share,” she said. “I’m going to sit down and see where the priorities are.”
Unnerstall will serve on the seven-member board for at least four years. She will attend her first meeting in November.
She’s planning to sit back and listen for the first couple of meetings to become acquainted with the policies and commission members.
“The main thing is we can’t have policy until we have funding for it,” said Unnerstall.
Since the appointment, she’s been contacted by several people with developmental disabilities and organizations who want to sit down and talk about the issues they’re facing. Unnerstall said she is looking forward to speaking with local community members to find out what they might need.
Commissioners are appointed to four-year terms by the governor with the confirmation of the Missouri Senate.
“I’m really excited and honored to be a part of this commission,” said Unnerstall. “I hope to impart positive changes both in budget and policy.”