The Franklin County Area United Way will host its annual Power of the Purse event Thursday, April 11, at the Washington KC Hall.
The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and feature both a silent and live purse auction.
“It’s going to be a great event,” said Kim Strubberg, United Way executive director. “Our theme is fiesta and we’ll have Mexican food and margaritas, along with wine and beer.”
The purses will be modeled by local businessmen and others, she added.
The emcee this year will be Dustin Jasper, past president of the United Way board, who will talk about the organization’s mission.
Strubberg said the United Way hosts Power of the Purse events for women in various communities throughout the county to build awareness and interest in the many works of the organization.
“A partnership has been created through the Power of the Purse, resulting in an even stronger network of caregivers in our communities,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for any woman to lend her support to the United Way and help those in need all while having a great time.”
Another event is planned for Thursday, April 4, at 5:30 p.m. at the Cedar Creek Conference Center in New Haven.
“Tickets are selling fast for New Haven, and will hopefully be sold out soon,” she said.
Tickets for both events are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Tables of eight are available for $240.
“We encourage everyone to get a group of ladies together and join the fun,” Strubberg said.
Last year’s Power of the Purse event in Washington raised $18,435. The New Haven event brought in $16,737.
Strubberg said the dollars raised will go toward helping the United Way fulfill its mission to build better communities by strengthening families, nurturing children, assisting the elderly and disabled and providing emergency services.
Last year, United Way’s agencies and programs helped over 60,000 people in 35 communities throughout Franklin County.