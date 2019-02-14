There are about 10 percent of Washington residents who are using larger, wheeled carts in the two weeks that their use became an option.
John Nilges, director of public services, said the goal was to have that many users after six months of beginning the new trash policy.
“I think 10 percent in the first two weeks is quicker than we had hoped,” he said. “We have already exceeded our goal for six months.”
There are about 5,800 refuse users utilizing the city trash service.
In late January, the Washington City Council adopted changes to its trash collection policy to allow for the use of larger receptacles.
Under the amended ordinance residents can use rolling trash carts, but they must meet specific standards so they can be picked up by new cart lifters on city trucks.
Changes to the trash collection code is twofold, Nilges said. The intent of the cart lifters is to prevent injuries to city staff while they collect trash.
For those who want to continue to use smaller containers, those still are acceptable. Still in place are the current codes of containers 35 gallons or less, or put in trash bags that are tied/secured to keep the trash contained. There also still is a 50-pound limit per container until the city’s ordinance is updated.
“I have heard nothing but positives from the public and the workers as well,” he added. “This was to increase services but also reduce potential for injuries by letting the machinery lift the carts into the trucks.”
The city purchased four Bayne Refuse cart lifters to be fitted onto city trash trucks through a matching grant from Missouri Employers Mutual (MEM). The cost of the lifters is $22,700, and the grant was for $8,000.
The cart lifters are on three of the four city trash trucks. The fourth will be added in the future.
“But that is not hindering us at all,” Nilges commented.
According to Nilges, there is only one approved brand of cart, Toter, so far, because it can be lifted by the mechanical lifters on the trucks. They can be purchased in Washington at ACE Hardware, Lowe’s and Walmart.
Nilges noted the city will update its list of acceptable carts if it is deemed that other brands fit the cart lifters.
Trash Times
In addition, the city council amended the ordinance for the specific times when trash should be placed at the curb. The change removes the term “early morning” as the time trash should be placed at the curb, replacing it with 5 a.m. Also added was language to the code stating the cans or bags can’t be placed at the curb before 6 p.m. the day before trash is collected.
Nilges added that the city extended the hours that the trash can be placed the day prior to collection.
He said people get used to the time their trash is collected and have it curbside by that times. However, if there are road closures or other factors that close or limit access to a street, then trash could be picked up at an earlier time.