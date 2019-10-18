The city’s planning commission gave first-round approval to two requests for short-term lodging at apartment complexes in Washington.
Lisa Brown Greife, Washington, requested special use permits for a 12-unit apartment building at 8 West 10th Street, and a four-unit apartment building located 1317 Stafford Street.
Short-term lodging, anything less than 30 days, requires a special use permit for any zoning district outside of C-3 overlay districts.
The planning commission voted 7-0 to approve both requests. The Washington City Council is expected to vote on the permit Monday, Oct. 28.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said city staff is recommending approval of permits at both locations, stating that short-term rentals are “insignificant to the surrounding area and should not detriment the neighborhood.”
Greife owns three adjacent buildings on West 10th Street. She is only applying for special use permits at one building on the street, which is in a R-3 Multi Family zoning district. All 12 units will be required to receive a new occupancy inspection to meet the requirements for short-term lodging.
The 1317 Stafford Street request is for a building located in a R-4 planned residential district. The special use permit would allow the applicant to accept lodgers for periods of 30 days and less. All four units will be required to receive a new occupancy inspections.