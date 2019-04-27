Missouri Department of Conservation agents are investigating two individuals for illegally killing at least one wild turkey in the area west of the Washington city limits on Easter Sunday morning.
According to court documents, Todd J. Feldmann, 22, Washington, was charged Wednesday, with three misdemeanor counts of pursuing, taking, killing, possessing or disposing of wildlife.
The charges span violations of three separate conservation codes and carry with them potential fines of just under $750.
Dustin J. Gatzemeyer, 23, Villa Ridge, also was charged with two of the same misdemeanor counts. His potential fines are about $600.
According to conservation agent Todd Wright, the pair were driving on an unspecified road in northern Franklin County spotting flocks of turkey.
They then exited their vehicle, trespassed onto private property and killed at least one bird that was found in their possession and seized along with other evidence.
Wright said the alleged illegal hunting was called in by a landowner in the area after Feldmann and Gatzemeyer had already left.
“They were taking turkey with the aid of a motor vehicle,” Wright explained. “This investigation is still ongoing. It’s sad to say this type of thing happens a lot.”
Wright said he got the call about the incident midmorning on Easter and with the help of witnesses was able to find the evidence and make the citations by Sunday evening.
“There are only two conservation agents in Franklin County,” Wright said. “Any piece of info we get from the public or other hunters is valuable. Nothing is too small.”
Wright encouraged anyone with more information on this case or other acts of poaching to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111.
Poaching
The Missouri Department of Conservation offers several tips to spot illegal poaching.
A person is poaching if he or she:
• Sells venison, deer sausage, fish or small game to acquaintances or at work.
• Collects live animals for sale.
• Hunts without a permit or with an inappropriate permit.
• Collects native seeds, plants or roots on Conservation Department lands.
Each year, conservation agents spend time tracking down poachers who disregard regulations protecting wildlife. Here are some of the illegal activities that agents dealt with last year:
• Hunting from the road,
• Disposing of carcasses and other body parts in streams, rivers, ponds and lakes,
• Harvesting a deer or turkey and putting someone else’s permit on it, and
• Using a spotlight to harvest deer or turkeys.