Trash pickup in Washington will be impacted by two November holidays.
Curbside refuse and recycling for Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, will be picked up on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Trash pickup normally scheduled for Tuesday and the rest of the week will be picked up as normal.
Because the city will be running double routes, the city is encouraging residents to place their trash and recyclables out the night before or by 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The landfill and recycle center also will be closed for Veterans Day.
The schedule for trash pickup also will be altered for Thanksgiving. Trash pickups for Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Thursday, Nov. 28, will be picked up Wednesday.
Trash pickup scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29, will not be altered.
The landfill will be closed Thanksgiving Day and reopen Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The landfill will be open Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon.
The recycle center will be closed Thanksgiving and Friday, Nov. 29. The center will reopen Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.