Major improvements of Highway 47 is a primary goal of local transportation officials.
That sentiment was again discussed Monday by the Washington Area Highways and Transportation Committee, whose members stated the next, monumental, step is determining a funding source.
A yearlong, $185,000 taxpayer-funded study on Highway 47 in Franklin County was presented last year by the Lochmueller Group to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
“We are now in a situation where we have this ready, and now what?” said Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker, transportation committee member. “The ‘now what’ is how are we going to fund it.”
Brinker added he will represent the county on the East-West Gateway Council of Governments (EWGW), a planning organization for Greater St. Louis.
“I am going to bring this up...” he said. “And see what we can put together from a funding source.”
The Washington committee has maintained the Highway 47 corridor as an agenda item at its monthly meeting — including the realignment of Highway 47 at Highway 50 in Union. There are no concrete plans for the project, but officials have developed preliminary costs estimates.
According to MoDOT officials, a rough estimate is $16,864,080, including $5,667,000 for a new bridge over the Bourbeuse River, $8,208,080.21 for the roadway, $180,000 for utility relocation and $2,809,000 for right of way acquisition.
“We’ve got the bridge, now we have to make sure we have the artery to connect what we need to connect,” Brinker said, referring to the Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River that opened last month.
“We are wrapping our head around the numbers,” he added. “The thing we have to do is get a consortium and a plan of attack.”
Brinker said locally the program could not be matched dollar for dollar.
“We have to make sure the funding is there for a match, and even greater, because we simply don’t have the resources built in at this time to do the match programs — we need to get creative and come up with something to get this ball rolling, ” he stated.
“The need is recognized, the priorities are identified, now it is time to get a package put together,” Brinker added.
Bill Straatmann, chairman of the transportation committee, said it could take many years until funding is secured.
“This is not going to be a short time,” he said. “We have to stay on top of this.
“That’s just the way it works,” Straatmann added. “I hate to think that it could be 20 years.”
“No. It’s not going to be 20 years,” Brinker commented. “It will not be 20 years.”
Locations
MoDOT Area Engineer Judy Wagner said Highway 47 work could be broken into segments and projects that are more tangible could be constructed first.
“Highways 50 and 47 are the problem in this county,” Straatmann said. “The sooner the better that we start pushing, if not 47 to four lanes, push that one piece of it — that’s how we get started. The rest of it will come, but it can’t come with that bottleneck in the middle of it.”
According to the corridor study, there are seven major long-term options, all very similar in cost, which include some form of rerouting the highway.
To fund the study, Franklin County pledged $75,000, the cities of Union and Washington both pledged $50,000, and the Union and Washington Special Road districts put in $5,000 each.