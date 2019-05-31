The 15th annual Riverfront Trail Day for senior citizens and anyone who is physically disabled will be held Wednesday, June 5, at the Washington Fairgrounds. A rain date has been set for June 6.
The free event will include tours of the riverfront along Front Street, as well as the park surrounding Lions Lake.
Wheelchair escorts will be offered at 8, 9 and 10 a.m. and narrated tram rides will leave at 9, 10 and 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m. To reserve a spot on the tram, people should call the Parks Department at 636-390-1080.
People who will not be riding the tram do not need to call for a reservation.
Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The menu includes hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, ice cream, cookies and drinks. There also will be bingo games with prizes.
Free transportation to the event can be provided for people living within the Washington city limits.
Riverfront Trail Day is sponsored by the Washington Rotary Club and the Washington Parks Department.
In 2013, Trail Day was moved from Rennick Riverfront Park to Lions Lake and the swine pavilion at the Washington Fairgrounds due to the high river level covering the Riverfront Trail. The new location worked so well that organizers have decided to keep it there every year.
The event was initiated by Barb Hellmann, who was inspired by her parents, Elmer and Dolores Struckhoff, to offer an opportunity for the seniors to see the beauty of the river and the Rotary Riverfront Trail.