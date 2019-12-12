City officials are expecting plans for the Busch Creek Greenway in Washington to move forward throughout next year, culminating in construction beginning in 2021.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, Tuesday told The Missourian that preliminary plans for the trail have been submitted to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and construction is slated for January 2021.
“The Busch Creek Greenway will provide recreational and transportation options to students and the general public at large, and we are excited to finalize plans,” Maniaci said.
The greenway will be a mixture of on- and off-street trails. The project includes the construction of a 10-foot path along Busch Creek on city-owned property.
Discussions for the trail first began in 2009, when the city partnered with Trailnet, a nonprofit group that promotes active living. Since then, the trail path has been altered and now includes city streets, which were not included in the initial plan.
In January 2019, the city secured funding for the project, utilizing a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant to fund the 3-mile-long trail.
The greenway is an 80-20 cost share project through the TAP with MoDOT and the federal government. The city is responsible for 20 percent of the project cost. The federal portion of the grant is $580,162. The city match would be about $145,000.
Earlier this year there was an archaeological study conducted on portions of the proposed walking and bicycle path that runs parallel to the creek.
The study, conducted by SCI Engineering, Inc., was conducted in just a few days because the trail follows the creek for a short distance in two locations.
SCI submitted a report that did not locate any artifacts, which indicated that no further study would be required.
Trail Path
The path would start at the trailhead at Jefferson and Eighth streets. The area where the old Frick’s building stood would be a parking lot for vehicles and bikes, and contain signage about things to do in Washington.
The path would stay off the street and run along the creek to Highway 47 and Eighth Street. Previously, the trail was to go onto McArthur Street, which has been removed from the plan. The change must be approved by MoDOT.
From Eighth Street, the path would head south onto Camp Street and then go east on Ninth Street until it went back off-street at Ninth and International.
The on-street portion of the trail is similar to the current bike trail already designated by the city. For the new path there would be no infrastructure changes and the city would not be adding any bike lanes or building sidewalks.
Instead, there would be more signs directing people where to go on the greenway and street “sharrows” — painted markings on the street to show the road should be shared between bicyclists and vehicles.