A Toys for Tots collection will take place this Sunday, Dec. 15, at John G’s Tap Room in Washington.
During the event, people may bring in an unwrapped toy and receive a free appetizer with their meal.
There will be two to three uniformed U.S. Marines on hand to accept the toys from 2 to 5 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there for photos from 3 to 5 p.m.
The restaurant is located at 109 W. Main St.
The mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute them to less fortunate children at Christmas.
People may drop off toys at John G’s up until Sunday, the final day of the collection.
John G’s is one of the largest collection locations in the area for the toy donation program.