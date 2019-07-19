As summer wears on and temperatures rise, more people may flock to pools, lakes or rivers to cool off.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently sent out a reminder for pool-goers to be aware of Cryptosporidiosis, a parasitic disease that is most commonly found in recreational water. It’s also referred to as Crypto.
In response, The Missourian contacted the Washington Parks Department to find out what’s being done at the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex in Washington to prevent this.
Parks Director Wayne Dunker said really it’s up to the community when it comes to preventing Crypto.
“We can educate the community to prevent it and balance the chemicals in the pool,” said Dunker, who gave several tips for swimmers and parents to follow.
Pool attendees should not visit the pool if they have diarrhea. They also should shower before getting in the pool.
Dunker noted swimmers shouldn’t urinate or defecate in the pool. In the same breath, he said mandatory bathroom breaks should be taken.
While it may be hard for younger children, Dunker said every swimmer should avoid swallowing the pool water.
Parents need to change their children’s swim diapers often and always in the bathroom to prevent any potential germs from reaching the water. The CDC recommends for swim diapers to be changed every hour.
Crypto causes watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, dehydration, nausea, vomiting, fever and weight loss. The symptoms typically last about one to two weeks. It is spread only through contact with fecal matter, not blood.
While it is most commonly found in recreational water, Dunker said Crypto can find its way into any kind of water.
According to the CDC, Crypto also can be found in untreated river or lake water that’s been contaminated.
Swallowing as few as 10 Crypto germs can cause infection. The parasite then lives in the gut of the infected human or animal.
An infected person can shed 10-100 million Crypto germs in a single bowel movement.
Crypto has a high tolerance to chlorine and is able to survive for long periods in chlorinated water.
So what can the parks department do?
The pool is managed by Midwest Pool Management which has a year-by-year contract with the city of Washington.
Dunker said the management company uses automated chemical feed systems to maintain the right balance of chemicals in the pool.
If the department finds out there is Crypto in the pool, Dunker said crews will proactively start pool shock treatments.
Dunker noted that St. Louis County had to do this years ago after Crypto was found in a pool.