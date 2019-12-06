Tickets are still available for the 37th annual Holiday House Tour set for this Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc., the tour will feature four homes, one business and two historic buildings.
Also part of the tour will be the downtown post office at 123 Lafayette St.; St. Peter’s United Church of Christ for its Festival of Trees; and the Washington Public Library, which will have a train display.
As of Friday morning, the downtown office still had about 100 tickets remaining, according to Cassidy Lowery, events specialist.
A maximum of 650 tickets will be sold.
“We hope to have another sellout, so anyone interested who has not bought their tickets should call the office or check online to see what’s available,” Lowery said. “The house tour is a wonderful way to start off your holiday activities.”
All ages are welcome to tour the historic homes and properties, she added.
Tickets are $20 and available at www.downtownwashmo.org.
“We still anticipate selling out before, so tickets may not be available the day of the event,” said Lowery.
All ticket sales will be processed online through the downtown group’s ticketing website. Processing fees will apply.
Tour booklets can be picked up at the downtown office that day.
Trolley rides will again be available. The trolley will run continuously to the various stops.
Tour Stops
Four Private Homes — 1109 W. Fifth St., 502 W. Fifth St., 404 W. Third St. and 204 E. Second St.
Two Historic Buildings — Tibbe Power Co., 426 W. Front St., and Roettger Inn Loft, 120 W. Front St.
One Business — Helfrich Hotz Brandt LLC., 320 Lafayette St.
Proceeds from the tour benefit the downtown organization to help continue its preservation efforts.
For more information, people may call Downtown Washington Inc., 636-239-1743.